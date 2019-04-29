Five men have been rescued from a cave in southwest Virginia where they became trapped after heavy rains, according to authorities.

WJHL reported that six men entered Cyclops Cave near Cleveland, and had planned to camp overnight Saturday until conditions worsened because of drenching rains that made it difficult for them to get out.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management search-and-rescue coordinator Billy Chrimes said Sunday evening that all five men were taken to hospitals after being pulled from the cave Sunday, one by air transport.

Chrimes said they were suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

A 22-year-old man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and alerted authorities that the others, ranging in age from 34 to 59, remained behind suffering from fatigue and cold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.