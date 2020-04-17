Pets

JACKSON Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS rescued a dog that was trapped in a badger hole Friday.

Crews were dispatched to the bike path across from the Teton County Trash Transfer Station on S. HWY 89.

The dog had gotten wedged inside the hole while trying to turn around and exit. His owner and friends tried digging him out, but they were unable to free the dog without tools.

Crews were able to dig the dog out in about 15 minutes using tools normally used for fighting wildland fires. The dog, who had reportedly been trapped for about an hour, emerged from the hole without injury.

“It’s not every day that we get a call like this,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Captain Lily Sullivan said. “We were happy to help and are glad that this story has a happy ending for everyone involved.”