IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department are near the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Glen Koester Lane and Pederson Street for a water rescue.

The car that is submerged in the Snake River was reported stolen around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

It is not known yet if there is an individual inside the vehicle.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

The post Crews respond to car submerged in Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.