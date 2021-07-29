ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Police are on the scene of a crash between a car and a semi.

It closed Highway 20 near St. Anthony Thursday.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash that happened about 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses report the driver of a black truck hit the back of the semi that was turning on 300 North.

He was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

Fremont County Sheriff’s officials and air ambulances were called to the scene.

