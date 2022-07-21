IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene with Idaho State Police to an outside fire on Interstate 15 at milepost 122.

The reporting party stated there were multiple small fires in the area, and they were getting larger.

IFFD sent several apparatus to get the fire under control.

“While we don’t know the cause of this fire, it is not uncommon that fires along roadways start from either someone throwing a cigarette out the window or dragging trailer chains,” the department said. “It’s hot and dry folks, please use extra caution and be fire aware.”

