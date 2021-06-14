BLM

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Goodenough Road Fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is estimated at 10 acres and is burning in grass and sage.

Crews from Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello Valley, the BLM and Forest Service are currently on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BLM says the breezy conditions are making containment difficult.

The fire is currently 40% to 50% contained. Full containment is estimated for Monday night.

