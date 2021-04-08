JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Offedal Construction Inc. will be setting girders in the Snake River beginning Sunday.

The work will last about a week and is dependent on the weather and the availability of cranes.

Flaggers will be stationed along the river to pull float traffic over during times when the girders are set. The work could take up to an hour as crews install hundreds of bolts on each end of the girder while the crane holds the weight.

The river work will pause for the Pole, Pedal, Paddle race so the competition can proceed without obstruction.

In the meantime, WYDOT advises river users that a rapid has formed at the bridge due to the work there. Water users should proceed with caution and utilize safety equipment and practices in the area. The river should return to its natural flow after the work platform is removed around April 15.

Recent spring weather has also affected work on US 26/89/189/191, the Snake River South section, and drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes within the project limits. The exception is between the hours of 6 a.m. and from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to accommodate commuters.

