IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power crews are working to restore power to customers around Melaleuca Field before 6 p.m.

Crews are making repairs to a damaged line after a large pole at the field fell into the line.

IFP crews are also responding to other locations as well where objects have come into contact with electrical equipment.

