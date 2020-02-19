News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bannock County investigators closed off parts of a street in Lava Hot Springs for most of the day Wednesday.

Police were investigating a home on the corner of W. 1st. St. and Main St.

Authorities did not comment on their investigation but neighbors tell us a crippled man died in his backyard.

We’re told the man may have fallen down and was unable to call for help or get inside.

Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police will be releasing more information in the coming days.