BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Legal troubles for former Idaho Representative Aaron von Ehlinger are getting worse.

A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against him to move forward in court.

Von Ehlinger maintains he and the 19-year-old intern had consensual sexual contact.

The former representative from Lewiston is expected to be arraigned in district court next Monday.

