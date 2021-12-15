BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Sheriff Craig T. Rowland Tuesday afternoon.

The allegations contained in the complaint and supporting affidavit took place during off-duty hours.

In accordance with the Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct, the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office must not participate in the review of the allegations or the prosecution of the matter.

Therefore, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers has requested and the Court has ordered the Idaho Attorney General’s Office be appointed special prosecutor in the matter.

