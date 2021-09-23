POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police say detectives can confirm the Downard Funeral Home case is being treated as a criminal investigation.



Computers taken from the business during the execution of the search warrant have been sent to the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory office in Boise for examination.

After the laboratory completes its examination, detectives will examine all documents retrieved from the computers.

Officers are also working to examine files seized during the search warrant, and officers stress it will take time to analyze all the information contained on the computers and the files before they are presented to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.



Subject #11 is still unidentified. The remains have been examined by the Ada County Coroner, and DNA samples have been taken from the subject as well as reference samples from possible family members to help positively identify the individual. At this time, detectives are awaiting the reports from the Ada County Coroner and the DNA results from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office.



One set of cremated remains that have been identified is still waiting to be returned to family members. Detectives are working with the Bannock County Coroner and Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses to identify the remaining unidentified cremated remains.



In addition to the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Coroner, Ada County Coroner, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Idaho State Police Forensic Services office, and Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses are assisting in the investigation.



Officers are continuing to work through the more than 600 tips and requests for information related to the case. They thank the community for their support and patience while detectives work through the case.

You can view our previous story HERE.

The post Criminal investigation into Downard Funeral Home underway appeared first on Local News 8.