BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In another over-throwing of an incumbent in the Republican primary, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield took on democratic candidate Terry Gilbert.

Gilbert is a life-long educator, teaching from elementary to college levels, for nearly 45 years.

Meanwhile, Critchfield served the last seven years as a member of the Idaho Board of Education, with the last two being president.

Voters decided Critchfield should be State Superintendent of Public Instruction with 69%.

