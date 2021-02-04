IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Crush the Curve Idaho launched a COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign focused on providing a central location for vaccine information, education and resources for Idahoans.

The campaign is called Vaccinate the 208. It will give Idahoans access to informational vaccine handouts and social media collateral, allow them to find out if their vaccine phase is open and, most importantly, see where they can get vaccinated.

“We can’t just sit back and watch Idaho win the gold medal for the worst vaccine roll out,” said Tina Upson, Executive Director of Crush the Curve Idaho.

As of February 3, the Center for Disease Control has recorded more than 56 million COVID-19 vaccines distributed across the United States and its territories, with just over 246,000 of those to Idaho. States like Alaska, West Virginia, and New Mexico are leading the pack in the vaccine rollout, each recording more than 11% of their populations “vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, CTCI reports Idaho ranks dead last in the nation for the percentage of the population receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, with only 6% of its population receiving the first dose and just 1.4% receiving the second dose.

“Crush the Curve Idaho is uniquely positioned to help get Idahoans vaccinated,” Upson said. “Unlike other organizations in the state, our only measure of success is helping Idaho ‘crush the curve’ and end this pandemic.”

CTCI is officially an approved vaccine provider with the state of Idaho but has not been allocated vaccine doses to administer because of the low supply allocations from the federal government.

For more information, visit VaccinateThe208.com.

