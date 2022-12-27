JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Dec. 29, 2022, the Curative COVID-19 testing site in Teton County, Wyo. will be closed.

“We have been very fortunate to have the Curative testing sites throughout the pandemic thanks to our partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, St John’s Health, Teton County Library, Teton County, and the Town of Jackson. These sites have ensured that community members had access to no-cost COVID-19 testing since December 2020,” Teton County Health Department Director Jodie Pond MPH said.

Testing is one of the best tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, alongside getting vaccinated and boosted. Going forward there are still many locations where COVID-19 testing is available.

Individuals can order 4 free antigen COVID-19 tests by mail at www.covidtests.gov. There is a limit of one order per residential address. COVID-19 antigen tests are available for purchase at local pharmacies, such as Smith’s, Albertsons, and Blackburn Drug. Prices of these tests vary from location to location. Individuals can submit a receipt to their insurance for possible reimbursement. Alberson’s pharmacy also has on-site molecular testing by appointment for $69 and results are received within 20 minutes. Contact your primary care provider for COVID-19 testing. If you don’t have a primary care provider, St. John’s Urgent Care has COVID-19 testing for individuals who have symptoms. Testing at this location also requires an office or telehealth visit. St. John’s Urgent Care does not perform travel testing or testing for individuals exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. If you test positive and are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, treatments are available that can reduce your chances of being hospitalized or dying from the disease.

Contact your healthcare provider for an assessment to determine whether you are eligible for the medication.

If you have questions related to COVID-19 testing, are symptomatic, or need assistance obtaining a COVID-19 treatment, call the Teton County Health DepartmentCOVID-19 Hotline at 307-732-8628.

