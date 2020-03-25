POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – People are adapting to the changes brought on by the new coronavirus.

The Pocatello Senior Activity Center is used to offering lunch for their members, but not curbside delivery.

“This is the first time we have ever done this and hope to not have a traffic jam,” said Director Anita Valladolid.

On Tuesday, the activity center offered Swedish meatballs, rice and veggies to-go for anyone over 65. Dozens of people picked up lunch in their cars from volunteers and staff wearing protective gear.

“I love the senior center,” said center member, Jane Lamprecht. “I lost my husband three years ago and this is my go-to place in the community.”

When the activity center had to shut down to protect their members, Lamprecht was bummed.

“Ordinarily, we do dances and bingo and billiards and all kinds of other activities for seniors. And of course, closing up, there’s none of that,” said Diane Bilyeu, the Vice Chair of the center’s board.

Volunteers were excited to see their fellow members and friends, but the purpose of the lunch was to take care of seniors.

As of Monday, the center confirmed 77 seniors over the age of 60 that need food.

For Lamprecht, the lunch was her main course for the day.

“It’s good because I don’t have to cook it,” she said.

The Senior Activity Center is offering curbside lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 27 North 6th Avenue. Meals are free, but those who can afford it are welcome to donate to the center.

People can call 208-233-1212 for more information and pick up instructions.