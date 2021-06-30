SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) —To ensure health safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the Salmon-Challis National Forest in partnership with the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and the Land of the Yankee Fork Historical Association will cancel the Custer Day event effective immediately.

The Custer townsite is open for visitors to enjoy, but full services such as gold panning and slide shows are not available at this time.

Hours are daily Memorial Day to Labor Day 10 am to 5 pm.

“We understand this is a very popular event,” said Heath Perrine, District Ranger for the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. “Due to limited space, we are faced with challenges with parking accommodations and shuttling of visitors to the Custer Townsite.”

Other recreation opportunities, such as hiking, backpacking, dispersed camping on the Salmon-Challis National Forest remain available to the public.

Do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires the ongoing drought. Be careful with campfires and make sure they are dead out!

Pack It In-Pack It Out. Take your trash with you when you leave.

Leave No Trace! Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

