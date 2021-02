CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Game and Fish has confirmed a new deer hunt region has found positive tests for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD was confirmed in Deer Hunt Area 109 with a positive test from a buck white-tailed deer. The deer was found dead and in poor condition.

Hunt area 109 is northwest of Cody and bordered on most sides by known CWD-positive areas.

The post CWD confirmed in hunting area near Cody appeared first on Local News 8.