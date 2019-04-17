CWI faculty say they have no confidence in CWI president

College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – The faculty at the College of Western Idaho say they have no confidence in the community college’s president, Bert Glandon.



Senate Faculty President Stephanie Ritchie Breach told the CWI Board of Trustees on Tuesday a poll of the college’s 146 faculty members found that most of them had no confidence in Glandon or the former interim provost, John King, who was replaced last week.



Ritchie Breach said faculty members fear they will face retaliation if they question the decisions of senior leaders, and that it no longer feels like students are a priority.



Neither Glandon nor King could be immediately reached for comment.



Board of Trustees Chairman Skip Smyser said in a prepared statement that he thanked Ritchie Breach for her comments but that he can’t comment on anything relating to personnel performance.