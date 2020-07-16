Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board approved their reopening plan Wednesday night.

A draft of the plan can be viewed here.

“It is a living document so (it) will be updated as new information becomes available and conditions change,” Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Margaret Wimborne said. “Principles will create school plans detailing how they’ll implement the provisions in their buildings. We’re continuing to explore online options for those who don’t feel comfortable coming back to school in the fall.”