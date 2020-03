Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 decided to close school beginning Tuesday during a Board of Trustees Special Meeting Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Doug Howell said as of Monday afternoon, 57 percent of Idaho school districts have closed.

Schools will be closed until Monday, April 6.

