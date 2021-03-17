POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District has selected Jonathan Balls as Director of Business Operations. Balls will succeed Bart Reed in the post beginning July 1, 2021.

Reed announced his retirement in January after serving the district for 34 years.

Balls earned his Business Administration degree from Idaho State University in 1999. He has spent the last 9 years as Business Manager for the Soda Springs School District.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 25 years asnd have 5 children.

