Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 released a draft of its roadmap for the 2020-2021 school year and is asking for community input.

You can view PCSD 25 roadmap for the 2020-2021 school year HERE.

Public input is being accepted through Monday, July 20.

On Tuesday, July 21, the final Roadmap will be presented to the Board of Trustees for action at a Regular Board Meeting.

The parent/community feedback form can be accessed here: https://forms.gle/icS7rFg4JB3KXrsM8

The first day of school is Monday, August 24.