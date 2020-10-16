POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Portneuf Medical Center has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District.

The school district requires face coverings for all students, staff, and visitors and the donation will help provide the personal protection equipment (PPE) the schools need to maintain a safe environment.

“Portneuf Medical Center continues to find meaningful ways to partner with our community,” said Jordan Herget, CEO, Portneuf Medical Center. “With an increase in community spread, it is important to help our children stay safe and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect students, teachers and community members. We recommend the community follow the CDC guidelines to prevent COVID-19; this includes covering your mouth and nose with a mask in public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water and staying home when you are not feeling well.”

So far, administrators said there has been no evidence of any in-school transmission with District 25 schools. They, and health officials, attribute that to the mask mandate, and other mitigation that have been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have had with Portneuf Medical Center over the years,” said Courtney Fisher, PCSD 25 Communications and Community Relations. “Not only does the hospital continue to provide training and support to our student athletes, they are also perennially invested in supporting the health and academic success of our learners. This donation provides additional safety resources for use in our classrooms, on our busses, and at district-sponsored events and activities.”