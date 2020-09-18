Education

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday to reassess the Roadmap to the 2020-2021 School Year.

The board took action to continue the current hybrid schedule for middle and high school learners in grades 6-12 and the traditional modified schedule 5 days a week in-person for elementary learners (K-5) for the remainder of the trimester.

