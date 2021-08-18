POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – School districts across the area are deciding on whether to require masks in classrooms.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is expected to make a decision Tuesday on whether to implement a mask mandate for this semester.

Marsh Valley School District 21 and American Falls School District 381 have both decided they will recommend but not require masks this upcoming school year.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says she is in favor of masks in all of our public schools.

“Whatever school districts decide to do, we will be supportive of them, and we will work with them,” she said. “And again what it really comes down to is we know what works, and we just need people to make that choice. It’s a pretty small thing to do to help protect the people around us and our communities.”

And even if masks will not be required going forward in District 25, Mann says students should never feel discouraged to wear a mask.

“Kids shouldn’t be looked down on, or treated differently for making that choice to wear a mask, because really when they do that, they’re making a choice, not only to protect themselves, but also the people around them,” she said.

