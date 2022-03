IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 and Idaho National Laboratory will announce a new partnership Monday at 1 p.m.

You can watch it below.

The announcement will be held during D91’s Career Fair.

The district says the Career Fair and INL partnership are all part of D91’s efforts to ensure students are success after high school.

