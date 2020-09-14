Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Beginning immediately, all Idaho Falls School District 91 students will be eligible for a free breakfast and/or a free lunch until Dec. 31, 2020, or the funding runs out.

This special program is available as a result of a waiver that was just approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“This program is just one more example of how Idaho Falls School District 91 is striving to support our families who are being impacted by COVID-19 and this ongoing pandemic,” Superintendent George Boland said.

The waiver also allows District 91 to provide meals to any child ages 1 to 18. Those meals will be served curbside 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at two locations — Skyline High School and Compass Academy.

D91’s Child Nutrition program will continue to offer take-home meals for Fridays when school is not in session. Students will pick up those meals at their school on Thursdays.

Families should continue pre-ordering the take-home meals through the Google Form HERE.

If families forget to pre-order a meal, they can pick up meals on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Skyline High School or Compass Academy.

The Child Nutrition Department needs to track the number of meals being served, so students will still go through the lunch line and give their student ID, but they won’t be charged for meals. Those who have been paying for meals will be credited for anything purchased since Sept. 1.

The district said it may take time for those lunch balances to be updated.