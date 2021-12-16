IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees is asking parents and patrons to go to the polls on March 8, 2022, to vote on the renewal of the district’s School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy (SPFF).

Despite rising inflation and increased costs, the Board of Trustees did not increase the amount of the levy. It generates about $2.4 million a year, which is used for capital expenses such as technology, school buses, matching funds for PTOs, as well as ongoing maintenance and routine repairs to our school buildings.

This is not a new levy. Idaho Falls School District has relied on the levy for more than 50 years. If D91’s parents and patrons vote to renew the levy, the tax impact per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.

In fact, D91’s parents and patrons have seen the district’s total tax bill decrease over the last few years. The total annual tax bill — for all D91’s levy and bond payments — has gone from $401 to $389 a year for a home with the median value. While the median value of homes in the area has gone up 14%, the district’s overall tax rate has gone down 17% during that same time.

“The levy is important as we work to provide students with a high-quality education in the face of new challenges and rising costs, but the Board of Trustees is mindful of the tax impact on patrons, and takes its role as a steward of taxpayer money very, very seriously,” D91 Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank said.

The election to renew the SPFF will be held on March 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 8 am to 8 pm. Voters would vote where they vote in a regular election. For more information on early voting, election poll locations and more, visit the Bonneville County Elections Office website or call (208) 529-1363.

