IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The D91 Education Foundation announced the recipients of more than $25,000 worth of college scholarships from the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship, the Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship, the Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship and the new Go Tigers! Scholarship.

This year, the scholarship fund established several years ago by Idaho Falls philanthropist William “Bill” Maeck awarded 12 scholarships to seniors graduating from Idaho Falls School District 91’s high schools.

The recipients are:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

$5,000 – Chloe Schoneman, Compass Academy

$1,000 – Leah Alboucq, Meredith Sleight & Riley Johnson, all of Compass Academy; Samantha Beutler & Nakell Higbee, all of Skyline High School

$500 – Damian Contreras & Caleb Hanson, Skyline; Ashlyn Parker & Kaylee Gomez, Emerson; and Christina Mai and Quinton Thompson, Idaho Falls High School

The Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarships are awarded to a graduating D91 senior and a former D91 graduate now attending college. The recipients are:

$5,000 – Audrey Yorgason, Idaho Falls High school

$5,000 – Noe Coughenour, IFHS graduate currently attending Boise State University

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a graduating Skyline senior who exhibits traits the Rahls valued: thoughtfulness and service; strong passion, work ethic and desire in extracurricular activities; an interest in studying English, teaching, journalism or communications; and a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This year’s recipient is:

$1,500 – Eleanor Hilton, Skyline High School

The Go Tigers! Scholarship is new this year and provides up to $2,000 to an Idaho Falls High School graduate to help them fulfill their dreams after high school. This scholarship is unique because recipients can renew it up to four times while they are in college. The first recipient of this unique scholarship is:

$2,000 – Jayden Wilde, Idaho Falls High School

The D91 Ed Foundation manages these scholarships as part of its mission to inspire students and support teachers in Idaho Falls School District 91.

The post D91 Education Foundation awards $25,000 in college scholarships appeared first on Local News 8.