IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Educators at the Idaho Falls School District got their COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

An estimated 600 employees received their COVID-19 vaccinations at Taylorview Middle School.

Superintendent George Boland was among those who were vaccinated.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

He says this is a big step towards getting our schools back to normal.

Organizers tell us more clinics are planned for the rest of us in the future.

“As quick as we are getting vaccines, we’re rolling it out,” Amy Gammet said. “Basically, we’ll take all our week’s allotment this week and have it done today. So as soon as we’re getting it we’re rolling it out quicker to move to those priority groups. So just keep watching to find out when your priority group is up.”

The post D91 employees get COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Local News 8.