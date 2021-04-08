IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday morning and voted 5-0 to extend an offer to Dr. James Shank to be D91’s new superintendent.

The board will now begin contract negotiations with Dr. Shank.

The board interviewed him for a second time Thursday and then spent several hours in discussion during an executive session.

Board members said it was clear Dr. Shank’s focus is on the education of all students. They also said they appreciated his focus on community outreach and transparency, as well as his interest in Career-Technical Education.

Board members said Dr. Shank has gained a great deal of experience from his time in other districts, and D91 will benefit from that experience.

If Dr. Shank accepts the offer, he will assume his new responsibilities sometime this summer.

