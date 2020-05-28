Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The school year is coming to an end, but Idaho Falls School District 91’s Grab ‘n Go Breakfast/Lunch program will continue through June 30.

Beginning Monday, June 1, meals will be provided from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at seven different schools:

  • Linden Park Elementary School, 1305 9th St.
  • Hawthorne Elementary School, 1520 S. Blvd
  • A.H. Bush Elementary School, 380 W. Anderson
  • Dora Erickson Elementary School, 940 Garfield
  • Temple View Elementary School, 1500 Scorpius
  • Eagle Rock Middle School, 2020 Pancheri
  • Emerson High School, 335 5th St.

In addition, meals are being provided Monday through Friday at Sunnyside Acres from 9:15 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and at Sunset trailer court from 9: 50 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Each Grab ‘n Go meal includes a breakfast and a lunch. The meals are free to children ages 1 to 18. Parents, guardians and/or older siblings can pick up meals without the children actually being present.

