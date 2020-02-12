Education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls School district 91 is kicking off its One District One Book program, and this year’s book is Frindle.

Every family in the school district gets one book per family.

The district has a calendar set so that families can read the same chapter during the same evenings.

This is just another way to engage families in literacy and education.

D91 is looking to benefit their students by creating an environment where they can read aloud or have a family member read to them.

They believe this will help the students develop a better vocabulary, comprehension, and other essential reading skills.

“We are always looking for ways to engage families in our education system and public education,” said Kelly Coughenour assistant superintendent for D91. “We actually pick a different variety of books to just really get families and students engaged in reading and develop that love of reading. There are different things that you get from reading a book than you do just watching a movie or you know a TV show or something like that.”

The program started yesterday, but you still have time to catch up.

The school district is also offering families to follow along to the story with their audiobook that can be found here.