IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 has kicked off a months-long community outreach effort to gather input on plans to upgrade and improve D91’s school facilities.

The district is encouraging parents, patrons and all D91 stakeholders to take time to make their voices heard by completing the Community Facilities Survey, which is available HERE.

This survey is part of the district’s effort to create a long-term facilities plan. That work is being led by Cooperative Strategies, an industry leader specializing in facility planning that has worked with more than 2,000 school districts across the country. Cooperative Strategies first worked with the district on a facilities plan in 2019, but that work was put on hold with the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

D91 will be gathering community input over the next few weeks through surveys, community meetings, a steering committee made up of parents and patrons and more. All the feedback will be incorporated into recommendations for upgrading and improving our school buildings, which are scheduled to be presented to the Board of Trustees in early March.

“I am committed to developing a plan the whole community can get behind and support because modern, up-to-date facilities are critical to our efforts to build great schools in Idaho Falls,” D91 Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank said. “I encourage all D91 stakeholders – parents, patrons, students and staff – to get involved in these efforts. We want to hear from you as we look for the best ways to address our facilities needs.”

You can take the survey HERE.

For ongoing updates about the facility’s work, parents, patrons and staff can check out the project website at: https://coopstratprojects.com/ifschools/. The website will be updated over the next few months with board presentations, survey results, community presentations, reports and more.

The post D91 launches community survey on facilities appeared first on Local News 8.