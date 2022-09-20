IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year’s Emotion Bowl is more special than ever as Idaho Falls School District 91 celebrates recent upgrades to Ravsten Stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the big game.

Kickoff for this year’s matchup between Idaho Falls and Skyline is at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

For the first time, tickets to the big rivalry game are available for purchase online at www.ifschools.org and on the IFHS & Skyline websites. And, the good news for parents and patrons is that while surrounding districts in the High Country Conference are increasing ticket prices for high school sporting events, D91 is not. During a board meeting this week, D91 trustees stressed they want everyone to come out and see the student athletes compete.

“We are holding ticket prices lat this year to make it easier and more affordable for our families, fans and community members to come out and support our athletes,” D91 Superintendent Jim Shank said.

Tickets for this year’s Emotion Bowl are $6 for adults, free for IFHS & SHS students with an activity card, $5 for students without a D91 high school activity card and $4 for seniors and children 12 and under 12. Children under 5 are free. Online ticket sales at www.ifschools.org will be available until kickoff on Saturday. Tickets also will be sold at the gate beginning at 2 p.m.

The monument celebrates the history of the rivalry game while launching some new traditions. It includes a rock etched with a short history of the Emotion Bowl, two rocks each etched with each school’s Emotion Bowl record and a goalpost players and students from the winning school can paint after the game. Students can no longer paint the goalposts on the field because they won’t safely support the weight of the students. However, after the game, as is tradition, the goalposts on the field will be painted in the winning school’s colors.

“The Emotion Bowl is always such a special event for our athletes, our families, our alumni and our whole community, and this year it is even more special as we celebrate recent investments in Ravsten Stadium that make it THE place to play high school sports,” Shank said. “We wish our athletes the very best as they compete for this year’s Emotion Bowl title. Go Grizzlies! Go Tigers!”

The post D91 plans special Emotion Bowl on new turf with ribbon cutting on Sept. 24 appeared first on Local News 8.