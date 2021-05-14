IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at noon on Monday, May 17.

The district plans to discuss and possibly take action on the Idaho Falls District 91 COVID-19 Operational Plan and the district’s mask requirement.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.d91.k12.id.us/Content2/2538.

This comes after a heated debate during the Board of Trustees regular business meeting Wednesday, where parents were allowed to submit their input on the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Health and Welfare and Gov. Brad Little, announced during a media briefing Tuesday that Idaho would move to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan. Stage 4 is the highest and least restrictive stage under State COVID-19 precautions. It’s a step above reopening the entire state.

