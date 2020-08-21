News

Idaho Falls School District 91’s school board voted unanimously to push back the school start date for from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31.

Board members called Thursday nights special meeting in connection with the Special Legislative Session expected to kick off Aug. 24. The said the delay will give teachers and staff a few extra days to plan as hundreds of students plan for online learning.

Each member shared pros and cons of the three dates proposed: Aug. 26 (the original start date), Aug. 31, or Sept. 8.

This was the only issue addressed at the meeting, even though parents, teachers, and students spent the day protesting the boards “blue’ reopening plan.

Though it wasn’t addressed directly, board trustee Paul Haacke called for unity before the meeting adjourned.

“We’re Idaho Falls, we’re ‘Idahome’. This is our community. We need to stand up and be proud.” Haacke said. We should just agree to disagree… Just know we’re trying to do our best.”