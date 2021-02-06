IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Around 600 teachers and staff from District 91 received their second covid-19 vaccination Friday.

The staff had received their first dose of the vaccine on January 15.

District 91 communications Director Margaret Wimborne says the district has been working tirelessly to help protect its students and faculty.

“They’ve been working diligently over the last few months to try and put our new protocols in place to do what they can to minimize the spread of the virus in the schools,” she said. “This is just one more step in that long journey.”

The district is partnering with Eastern Idaho Public Health to help administer the vaccines.

