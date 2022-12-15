IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of its efforts to ensure the very best teacher in every classroom, Idaho Falls School District 91 has started recruiting teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

D91’s first in-house job fair of the recruiting season is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, with openings for elementary, secondary and special education teachers. Interested candidates can register for the job fair online by completing an application HERE and a job fair interview form HERE. District staff will then follow up and provide candidates with more details.

“Research shows high quality teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement, and with the job market becoming more and more competitive, we are doing everything we can to recruit, hire and retain the very best teachers,” said Kelly Coughenour, D91’s Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education.

The district is planning at least two in-house job fairs this winter – one in January and one in February. D91 administrators also will be recruiting at college and university job fairs scheduled around the state and the region this spring.

