IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Kale Bolander, a sophomore from Idaho Falls High School, is the first Southeast Idaho student to sign into STRAP. STRAP is an apprenticeship program designed for students to learn through hands-on training with qualified professionals.

STRAP has a process for students like Kale to get this amazing training. They will develop, collaborate, and prepare the students with examining their opportunities and choose the apprenticeship that works best for them. Then, the employer agrees to hire and train the student in their works through recruitment. Finally, after graduation, the student gets a certification for their respective field. The certification will acquire a national credential in occupation and the student advances to journey worker pay scale.

Kale is working on his apprenticeship for auto repair through this program.

The post D91 student signs into STRAP apprenticeship program appeared first on Local News 8.