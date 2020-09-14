Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As of Friday, a total of 150 Idaho Falls District 91 students and educators are in isolation this week, after 11 students and 6 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The district’s back-to-school plan outlines an established CDC process for contact tracing to identify anyone who may have come within six feet of contact with the infected people.

In a note to parents Friday, Superintendent George Boland identified the cases as 2 siblings at Edgemont Elementary School, 2 siblings at Fox Hollow Elementary School, 3 students at Skyline High School, 4 students at Idaho Falls High School, an administrator at Eagle Rock, 1 teacher each at Fox Hollow, Taylorview, and A.H. Bush, a clerical worker at Compass Academy, and a contract employee at Idaho Falls High School.

The school district is reminding students and staff to stay home when sick, stay six feet apart from others, wear a mask, when you can’t stay six feet apart, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.