IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls School Board will host a “Meet and Greet” for its two finalists for superintendent of District 91.

Dr. Eric Pingree is currently Superintendent of Walker Hackensak Akely Independent School District in Walker, Minnesota. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in History and Social Science, a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, a master’s degree in Education Administration and a Secondary Principal Administrative Certificate, and a doctoral degree in Education Administration Superintendent.

Dr. James Shank is the current superintendent of Cassia County Schools in Burley, Idaho. He has a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership. Masks and Social Distancing will be required in an in-person meet and greet beginning at 5:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Taylorview Middle Schoool at 350 Castlerock Lane.

More information about an online meet and greet will be available here.

The school board requests that questions be submitted to the candidates by 2 p.m. on March 29. You can submit them directly to the Idaho School Boards Association, which is coordinating the search effort.

All school district patrons are encouraged to complete a public survey before the school board makes its final determination. You can find the survey here.

