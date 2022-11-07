IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The taxpayers from School District 91 in Idaho Falls are losing their yard signs. These signs ask people to oppose the $250 million bond tax that the district is offering up on the Nov. 8 ballot.

These taxpayers have reportedly lost hundreds of dollars from losing these signs. Almost every sign they have has been stolen. Some of these signs have even been replaced by signs that support the bond tax from the school district.

Most of these taxpayers have responded by quickly making their own homemade signs, but they are still waiting for those responsible to be held accountable.

