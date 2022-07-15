IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls School District will go to the voters this November to ask for millions of dollars.

During its meeting Wednesday night, the school board voted to ask for a $250 million bond.

If it passes, the money would be used for the following

To build a new high school to replace Idaho Falls High School. The old IF High School will then be turned into a permanent home for the Career Technical Education Center.

Make improvements to Skyline High School

Build two new elementary schools – one on the south side of the city and the other would replace Temple View Elementary with a bigger building in the north part of the city.

More information about the tax impact of the bond will be available in September when Bonneville County finalizes its property tax assessments.

You can view the full letter from Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank below.

Dear Parents/Guardians, Idaho Falls School District 91 prides itself on providing all our students with every opportunity to succeed, including school buildings that are safe and secure and promote learning. D91 has been looking at ways to upgrade and improve its facilities – especially Idaho Falls and Skyline – for many years. At the same time, the city of Idaho Falls also has seen dramatic growth, resulting in additional concerns such as overcrowding in many of our elementary schools. The district this winter renewed efforts to develop a long-term facilities plan, which included a months-long community engagement effort with parents, patrons and community members. We heard from thousands and thousands of people through surveys, steering committee meetings, community meetings and more. Through that work, community members identified several key projects as priorities. On Wednesday night, the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees approved a $250 million bond resolution to address these critical needs. Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote on the measure. If approved, the bond would pay for: -The construction of a new high school on a new site to replace the aged Idaho Falls High School (The existing IFHS campus will be converted into a permanent home for D91’s Career Technical Education Center, as well as provide community spaces for the arts, athletics and more.) -The repair, renovation, remodel and improvement of Skyline High School -The construction of two new elementary schools — One school would be built south of Idaho Falls. The other would replace Temple View with a new, bigger school north of Idaho Falls More information about the tax impact of the bond will be available in September once Bonneville County finalizes its property tax assessments. However, the Board of Trustees took steps this summer to pay off its existing bond debt in 2023 – nine years early — which will minimize the impact of this new bond on patrons. Watch for more details about these plans in the coming weeks and months and see all the work that went into development of the long-term facilities plan at www.ifschools.org. Be sure you are ready to vote in the general election on Nov. 8 by registering to vote. Learn more about how you can register to vote at the Bonneville County Elections Office or at: https://www.bonnevillecountyidaho.gov/county-departments/elections. Dr. Jim Shank

Superintendent Idaho Falls School District 91

