IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 will be moving to late start Fridays in the fall.

The Board of Trustees finalized the calendar for the 21-22 school year.

Late start has historically been on Mondays, but in a letter to parents, Superintendent George Boland said the move was based on feedback from principals, staff and parents.

The final calendar will be posted on the district’s website sometime on Thursday.

