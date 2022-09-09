BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, the Bonneville School District 93 School Board held a special meeting where they voted to reduce the total taxes they will collect this year by $6 million.

Last year, the board authorized the collection of $18.6 million in taxes, and this year they voted to reduce that amount to $12.6 million.

The board will use funds from the district’s bond savings account to make this one-time reduction in property taxes possible.

Next year, to make the required bond payments, the collection will most likely return to the normal $18.6 million annual collection amount.

The charts below compare how much District 93 authorized in property tax collection last year with how much was authorized this year.

The amounts are shown in tax dollars per $100,000 of assessed taxable property value. This one-year decrease should help to offset the impact of increased property valuations.

