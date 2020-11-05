BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville School District School Board approved changes to the district’s reopening plan Wednesday.

Below are the important changes:

Phase 3 Changes

The district will not automatically move to an alternating day schedule if Bonneville County is identified as high risk.

This means the district should be able to stay in Phase 2 for the school year, unless circumstances do not allow the district to continue with our normal schedule.

There are two possible schedules the district may need to adopt based on these circumstances.

Significant Disruption of Operations

If the district has so many teachers or bus drivers out with COVID that it cannot provide substitutes or run bus routes, the district may implement a schedule where students would have an additional online learning day.

Mandatory Physical Distancing

If a public health order is issued that requires the district to maintain physical distancing at school, the district will need to implement an alternating day schedule.

Students will be grouped alphabetically for their designated online days.

There is no change to this from our previous plan.

5th Mondays

November 30 and March 29 will be teacher collaboration days with no school for elementary students. For middle school and high school students, these Mondays will follow the same schedule as other Mondays.

You can view an overview of the plan below:

You can view a slideshow highlights of the changes HERE.