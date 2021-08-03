BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville School District 93 School Board has approved the COVID Response Plan for this coming school year to be posted for public view on the District’s Website.

The introduction of the plan states:

“Bonneville School District successfully reopened schools for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year

with an extensive plan that included four phases of restrictions following state and local health plan

requirements. With those requirements no longer in place, the following plan is based on what we

learned throughout the previous school year. While recognizing our fundamental responsibility to

ensure the safety of our students and staff, we also believe that it is in the best interest of our students

to keep our schools open and continue instruction and learning in as normal of manner as possible.

Based on what we experienced last year, we believe that this plan provides appropriate precautions to

protect the health and safety of staff and students. To that end, this plan will provide three phases of

response:

-Green Phase (low school transmission):

● Normal operations with additional safety measures and encouraged prevention strategies

-Yellow Phase (substantial school transmission):

● Normal operations with increased communication and prevention strategies, including

contact tracing for exposures at school

-Red Phase (high school transmission):

● Required restrictions and prevention strategies including mandatory face coverings and

quarantine periods for individuals without current immunity”

The plan will be available to view until August 11, 2021.

You can view it HERE.

