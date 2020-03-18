Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The USDA has granted flexibility for the Bonneville Joint School District 93 Child Nutrition Program to offer meals to school-aged children during this unanticipated closure.

A pilot program will begin Thursday, March 19 to help meet the needs of the community.

The Child Nutrition Program will offer two meals, breakfast and lunch, to be distributed at once to all children.

In order to abide by the required social distancing guidelines, meals will be offered via drive-thru option.

All children ages 1-18 can receive these meals at no charge. Children must be present to receive meals.

Parents can purchase a meal for $6.25, and officials ask you bring exact change.

D93 buses will deliver food to designated neighborhood bus stops.

Meals will be available at the following locations from 10:00 a.m. -10:30 a.m.

Bridgewater Elementary

The Eden Drive bus stop

Falls Valley Elementary

The bus stop at Foster and Meppen

Hillview Elementary

The Alan Street bus stop

Rocky Mountain Middle School

This pilot program is set to run Thursday and Friday this week. Spring break is not considered an unanticipated closure, so the district will resume serving meals on March 30.